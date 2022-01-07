Martin Luther King Jr. Commission cancels annual MLK March event for 2022

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission board decided on Thursday to cancel the annual MLK March for 2022.

The event is billed as the largest in the nation and was set to take place on Jan. 17. This is the second year in a row the march has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

While the march won’t take place, the board will decide what activities may still be allowed to happen. That discussion is expected to occur during next Monday’s meeting.

Click here for updates from the MLK Commission.