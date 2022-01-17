Watch San Antonio’s MLK Day kickoff and Virtual MLK March

SAN ANTONIO – Monday’s in-person march in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. is virtual for the second year in a row due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

But there are still opportunities to commemorate the civil rights leader’s legacy — even if it’s just virtually.

City leaders will kick off the day’s events in a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The kick-off and virtual MLK March will be livestreamed in this article.

Here is a schedule of events with descriptions provided by city officials:

9:30 a.m. — SA MLK Press Conference at Pittman-Sullivan Park: Speakers include District 2 Councilman McKee-Rodriguez, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob and the San Antonio MLK March Keynote Speaker, Ms. Crystal Mason who is the founder of “Crystal Mason The Fight” Foundation, a foundation dedicated to fight voter suppression.

10 a.m. — MLK Virtual March: Last year’s “Dream: Rising Up for Justice,” directed by Mr. Ya’Ke Smith, Associate Dean and Professor at the University of Texas Austin and independent filmmaker, has been updated to emphasize two significant needs: voting rights and halting the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our communities.

People are encouraged to share pictures and videos of them and their families commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by using #MLKDaySA on social media. The images may be used and shared by the MLK Commission.

Here are some in-person events taking place Monday in support of the SA MLK Commission’s goals of providing education and enhancing health:

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Davis-Scott Family YMCA, 1213 Iowa St. 78203.

Dr. Charles Drew Mobile Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pittman-Sullivan Park, near the cross streets of Iowa and South Palmetto.

The SA MLK Commission hopes to hold two in-person events in April including a Youth Summit and Wreath Laying Ceremony.

Ad

Click here for more ways to commemorate MLK Day 2022 with city, DreamWeek events in San Antonio.

Also on KSAT: