Drug bust on Northeast Side yields $350,000 in meth; suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO – A drug bust on the Northeast Side led to the discovery of about $350,000 in crystal meth, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said a joint operation with San Antonio police and the DEA led officers to the McDonald’s parking lot at Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 on Sunday.

There, they recovered 7 kilograms of crystal meth in a box located in a vehicle belonging to 32-year-old Cristhian Lazo Galindo.

Combined, the street value of the drugs is estimated to be worth $350,000, BCSO said.

Galindo was taken into custody without incident. BCSO said he was placed in the Bexar County Jail but will be transferred to federal custody.

He faces a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

