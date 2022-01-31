Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run crash in San Marcos arrested

Jordan Michael Sannicola was arrested by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 28-year-old Hondo man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in San Marcos.

Jordan Michael Sannicola was arrested Saturday by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

Sannicola was identified as the suspect involved in a crash on Jan. 3 that killed an 18-year-old woman from Houston.

According to San Marcos police, Sannicola was a contract worker for a North Carolina trucking company who was captured on surveillance video arriving at Amazon’s Kyle distribution facility about 15 minutes after the collision. The box truck Sannicola was driving when he arrived at the facility matched surveillance photos released by police.

San Marcos police obtained a warrant for Sannicola on a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony, and he was taken into custody without incident.

“After asking the public for help with identifying the suspect, our department received several tips to contact Amazon,” said San Marcos Police Sergeant Sam Myers. “Our investigators were able to positively match the truck as it pulled into the Kyle location. We greatly appreciate the public’s help with this investigation, which led us to ultimately identifying the suspect.”

At the time of his arrest, Sannicola had outstanding felony warrants from Kendall County for one count of evading arrest in a vehicle and two counts of abandoning/endangering a child. Sannicola was being held Monday in the Kendall County Jail on a $185,000 bond.

