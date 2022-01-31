Terrell Hills officer arrested on family violence charge

SAN ANTONIO – A corporal with the Terrell Hills Police Department was put on paid administrative leave following a family violence arrest over the weekend, according to the police chief.

Corporal Michael Escobedo, who has been with the department for more than four years, was arrested early Sunday morning by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of assault family violence strangulation, jail records showed. Escobedo posted his $10,000 bail and was released later that day.

Chief Roger Mangum declined to give details about the incident that led to Escobedo’s arrest, citing the pending criminal investigation. Mangum also said Escobedo, 32, will be the subject of an internal investigation into his alleged conduct.

”We’re letting the criminal investigation take precedence because I think that’s the most significant issue,” Mangum said. “We want to make sure that everybody understands that it’s being handled.”

Ad

KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the arrest, but officials did not immediately respond as of Monday.

Read more: