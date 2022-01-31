57º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver extracted, hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on South Side highway

Crash happened Monday morning at New Laredo Highway and Pitluk Avenue

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, SAFD, South Side, Traffic
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at New Laredo Highway and Pitluk Avenue on the South Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver had to be extracted from their vehicle and taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the South Side on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:15 a.m. on New Laredo Highway and Pitluk Avenue, just south of Southwest Military Drive.

Police said a Dodge Ram truck was traveling southbound on New Laredo Highway when it sideswiped a Subaru hatchback that was heading north.

The truck went into the northbound lane and crashed — almost head-on — into a big rig, which didn’t have a trailer.

The driver of the Dodge was pinned inside the truck and extracted by SAFD. The driver was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the big rig had minor injuries, and the people in the Subaru were not injured.

Weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at New Laredo Highway and Pitluk Avenue on the South Side. (KSAT)
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at New Laredo Highway and Pitluk Avenue on the South Side. (KSAT)

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

email