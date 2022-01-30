Child shot, critically injured after playing with gun found in apartment courtyard, Chief McManus says

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after she and another child were playing with a gun Sunday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after she and another child were playing with a gun that was found in the courtyard of a North Side apartment, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Avenue.

McManus said an 11-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were playing when they found a handgun that was stashed in the courtyard.

The kids were playing with the gun when it was discharged, striking the girl in her upper shoulder, McManus said. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The other child was uninjured.

It’s unclear who fired the gun and who placed the weapon in the courtyard at this time, McManus said.

This information is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

