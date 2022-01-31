Woman cuts man with kitchen knife during fight for drugs inside South Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after she cut a man with a kitchen knife during an altercation inside a South Side home early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around midnight in the 300 block of East Lambert Street, not far from Probandt Street and Steves Avenue.

According to police, a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were fighting over drugs inside the house when the woman cut the man’s arm with a kitchen knife.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency crews. The woman was taken into custody by officers on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The woman’s name and age have not been released.

SAPD said they also found multiple syringes inside the home. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.