High school seniors up early to prepare for exhibitions at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

It was a wet and early start for high school seniors at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo early Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – It was a wet and early start at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, with plenty of preparations taking place by high school seniors for their livestock shows throughout the day.

Dozens of mini and large Hereford cows were getting ready for exhibition, primped and pampered to look their best.

And over at the swine barn, the sights and sounds were a little different, but the piggies were also prepping for showtime.

“I’m pretty excited, I’ve been showing pigs for 10 years now and this is my last show, so the last time I’ll ever show at this show,” Hudson Grey, a participant said.

Grey has been participating in livestock shows since the second grade and said it has been a part of his life ever since.

“Overall it’s taught me how to work for a goal, it takes a lot of hard work and just consistency that I’ll use in my later years,” Grey said.

And Hudson’s not alone. Ashlyn and Brooklyn Crossland are also high school seniors and form part of the Divine FFA. They say this will also be their last showing.

Ad

“We’ve done this for over 18 years, showing in the San Antonio open show, so It’s very sad but bittersweet at the same time,” Ashlyn said.

Brooklyn and Ashlyn showcased their pig, Lady Mae and Frauline, two spot class pigs who strutted their good looks for the judges.

“I was in class 36 and I went through the first judge, he really liked it and pinned me but then there’s only top ten. And when I got out there I was one of the second ones that got released but I learned from him because now I go to a show today in Kerrville and he wants him more flexible,” Brooklyn said.