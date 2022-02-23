These businesses are participating in Black Restaurant Week to raise money for San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Black History Month, several Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and businesses are teaming up for “the tastiest week in San Antonio.”

Black Restaurant Week San Antonio starts on Sunday, Feb. 27, and continues through Sunday, March 6.

The San Antonio Food Bank said each business will have an item or meal “that gives back to the community.”

Proceeds will be doubled by the Tim Duncan Foundation and donated to the San Antonio Food for its summer meals for kids program.

Food choices range from chicken wings at Mark’s Outing to doughnuts at Southern Roots Vegan Bakery. For a full list of options, click here.

Here are the restaurants and businesses participating in Black Restaurant Week San Antonio.

African

Trices Cafe and Lounge , 7600 Eckhert Road, San Antonio. Open Noon-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Barbecue

Beverage

HyDryp H20 , 8403 State Hwy. 151, Suite 104, San Antonio. Alkaline Water BPA-free bottles are $1.50 off per case during Black Restaurant Week San Antonio.

Mawe Apothecary , online. A special tea was brewed in honor of BWRSA and Black History Month.

Catering

Global

Hot dogs

A Chicago Bite , 2339 E. Evans Road, San Antonio. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Jamaican

Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine , 2026 Austin Hwy, San Antonio. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Little Jamaica , 5490 Walzem Road, San Antonio. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, and Noon-9 p.m. Saturday.

Real Real Jamaica, 6828 San Pedro Ave. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 6828 San Pedro Ave. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Mexican

Peace of Cake , 1721 S. WW White Road, San Antonio. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Organic/healthy options

Mawe Apothecary , online. A special tea was brewed in honor of BWRSA and Black History Month.

Roots Salad Kitchen , 403 Blue Star #106, San Antonio. Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Sweet Yams , 218 N. Cherry St. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Southern

Sweet treats

Vegan

Wings