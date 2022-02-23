These businesses are participating in Black Restaurant Week to raise money for San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Black History Month, several Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and businesses are teaming up for “the tastiest week in San Antonio.”
Black Restaurant Week San Antonio starts on Sunday, Feb. 27, and continues through Sunday, March 6.
The San Antonio Food Bank said each business will have an item or meal “that gives back to the community.”
Proceeds will be doubled by the Tim Duncan Foundation and donated to the San Antonio Food for its summer meals for kids program.
Food choices range from chicken wings at Mark’s Outing to doughnuts at Southern Roots Vegan Bakery. For a full list of options, click here.
Here are the restaurants and businesses participating in Black Restaurant Week San Antonio.
African
- Trices Cafe and Lounge, 7600 Eckhert Road, San Antonio. Open Noon-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Barbecue
- The Jank Gourmet BBQ Sauce, $1 from any sales on the entire site will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.
- The Purple Pig, 537 Main St., Schertz. Open 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, Noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and Noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
- Ray Harmon’s Barbecue, 102 S. Main St., Cibolo. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Beverage
- HyDryp H20, 8403 State Hwy. 151, Suite 104, San Antonio. Alkaline Water BPA-free bottles are $1.50 off per case during Black Restaurant Week San Antonio.
- Mawe Apothecary, online. A special tea was brewed in honor of BWRSA and Black History Month.
Catering
- Beyond Flavor, caterer-delivery only. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.
- Nome’s Catering and Event Planning Services. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.
- Peace of Cake, 1721 S. WW White Road, San Antonio. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- The Red Spoon Gourmet. 20% discount on any catering event booked during Black Restaurant Week San Antonio.
Global
- Carmens De La Calle Cafe, 607 Hemisfair Blvd. Open 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Hot dogs
- A Chicago Bite, 2339 E. Evans Road, San Antonio. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Jamaican
- Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine, 2026 Austin Hwy, San Antonio. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
- Little Jamaica, 5490 Walzem Road, San Antonio. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, and Noon-9 p.m. Saturday.
- Real Real Jamaica, 6828 San Pedro Ave. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Mexican
- Peace of Cake, 1721 S. WW White Road, San Antonio. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Organic/healthy options
- Mawe Apothecary, online. A special tea was brewed in honor of BWRSA and Black History Month.
- Roots Salad Kitchen, 403 Blue Star #106, San Antonio. Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
- Sweet Yams, 218 N. Cherry St. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Southern
- &Gravy Food Truck, Big Hops, 12991 Potranco Road, San Antonio. March 3-6.
- Beyond Flavor, caterer-delivery only. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.
- HOTS, Arbor Park Popup Market, 17700 San Pedro Ave.
- Jewell’s Cajun and Southern Cuisine food truck. Check the website for locations.
- Ma Harper’s, 1816 N, New Braunfels Ave., San Antonio. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
- Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen, 5532 Walzem Road, San Antonio. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
- Mr. & Mrs. Gs Homecooking and Pastries, 2222 South WW White Road. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and Noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
- Momma Luvs Soul & Caribbean Food, 2427 Austin Hwy., San Antonio. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Sweet treats
- Al’s Gourmet Nuts, Pearl Farmers Market. Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
- Becky’s Unique Sweets. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Boo Bear Bakes, delivery only. Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-Noon Saturday.
- Southern Roots Vegan Bakery, 6208 S. Flores St., San Antonio. To raise funding, Southern Roots Vegan Bakery just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise $100,000 in 60 days. If the goal is exceeded, a local store might be in the works. For more information, click here.
Vegan
- Kosmic Vegan Marketplace, 6923 W. Loop 1604 North Suite 124, San Antonio.
- Rooted Vegan Cuisine, 8503 Broadway. Online.
- Southern Roots Vegan Bakery, 6208 S. Flores St., San Antonio. To raise funding, Southern Roots Vegan Bakery just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise $100,000 in 60 days. If the goal is exceeded, a local store might be in the works. For more information, click here.
- Sweet Yams, 218 N. Cherry St. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Wings
- Mark’s Outing, 1624 E. Commerce St., San Antonio. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.