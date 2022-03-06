CPS Energy warns of scammers cloning its numbers, requesting payment from customers

SAN ANTONIO – If you receive a call that appears to be from CPS Energy and the caller tells you to dial another number and make a payment, hang up!

CPS Energy said it has received several reports Sunday of scammers spoofing the numbers they’re calling from and displaying its own telephone numbers.

The scammers are telling customers to dial another number and make a payment.

If you receive one of these calls, CPS Energy urges customers to record the phone number the person is telling you to call, hang up and report it.

Residential customers can report the scam calls at 210-353-2222 and commercial customers should dial 210-353-3333.