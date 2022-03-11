How to trim your TV-watching costs

Whether you have cable TV or a streaming service, one thing remains the same -- many of us are spending too much money on TV each month. Consumer Reports has some tips on ways you can save.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you have cable TV or a streaming service, one thing remains the same -- many of us are spending too much money on TV each month. Consumer Reports has some tips on ways you can save.

Use an antenna for broadcast channels to watch your local news and sports instead of paying for a cable-replacement service.

Consider bundling deals, like the one from Disney+ that includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month.

Also, look for promotions and take advantage of free trials. Some consumers try different services for a month or two, watch all the shows they want to see, and then unsubscribe.

Another tip is to embrace ads. The fastest-growing part of the business right now?

Ad-supported services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and Crackle offer many free movies and shows.

Be sure to check your credit card bills carefully to ensure you’re not still paying for a streaming service you don’t use anymore.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Ad

Watch free local news, weather and sports content live or on demand for free on the KSAT+ streaming app. Click here to download.