San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area weighs in as one of the most obese U.S. cities, study says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area is tipping the scales as one of the most obese cities in the nation, according to a recent study from the personal finance website WalletHub.

Americans are considered some of the most overweight people in the world, with over 40% of U.S. adults obese. This shouldn’t be too surprising though, considering how easily accessible fast food is and how unhealthy groceries tend to cost less than healthier items, WalletHub says.

The SA-New Braunfels metro area ranked 25 out of 100 of the most populated U.S. cities. The study based its findings on three key factors: obesity & overweight population, health consequences and food & fitness.

“Our data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access,” WalletHub said in a news release.

The SA-New Braunfels area isn’t the only Texas city to earn a ranking. In fact, the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas metro area earned the top ranking as the most obese U.S. city and has the highest percentage of obese and physically inactive adults to date.

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, El Paso, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown metro areas also made the list.

Experts tell WalletHub the best way to fight obesity requires a multi-level approach. They urge people to consider adding more healthy foods into their diet, incorporating more exercise into their daily routines and have tips for extra safety measures obese people can take to protect themselves from a worse outcome from COVID-19.

You can read more on the study, or read more from these health experts here.

