Female driver in custody after vehicle chase and crash on NW Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in custody following a vehicle chase and crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Wurzbach Road, near Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson.

According to BCSO, a deputy originally had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver instead sped off. That’s when, deputies say, the vehicle was chased for roughly eight minutes before it finally crashed into a pole in front of an apartment complex that is located on Vance Jackson Road.

Deputies said a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and was not found. The female driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene.

BCSO said the woman had a felony warrant out for her arrest and is now charged with evading police along with the possibility of a DWI. Her name and age have not been released.

Authorities did not identify the passenger. No injuries were reported.