Woman escapes injury after rolling vehicle off South Side street

SAN ANTONIO – A driver escaped injury overnight after she rolled her vehicle over on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.
The accident happened at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Presa Street, south of Southeast Military Drive.
According to SAPD, the woman was driving a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed and, for some reason, rolled the vehicle off the road.
She was not injured.
SAPD officers said they conducted a field sobriety test to determine if intoxication was a factor. At this time it is unclear if she was intoxicated.
