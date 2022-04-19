Woman escapes injury after rolling vehicle off South Side street

Authorities respond to a car crash on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the 8100 block of South Presa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver escaped injury overnight after she rolled her vehicle over on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Presa Street, south of Southeast Military Drive.

According to SAPD, the woman was driving a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed and, for some reason, rolled the vehicle off the road.

She was not injured.

SAPD officers said they conducted a field sobriety test to determine if intoxication was a factor. At this time it is unclear if she was intoxicated.

