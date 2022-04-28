Things to do around San Antonio in May

Top Left: Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Top Right: Deftones, courtesy Steve Jennings/WireImage via Getty Images, Bottom Left: Zoo-La-La, Bottom Right: Landa Park Aquatic Complex

SAN ANTONIO – Do good things and good things will come back to you.

At least that’s what I’ve always heard and today is a great day to practice giving back since it’s Global Pay It Forward Day. I have had the person in the car in front of me pay for my coffee at a certain retail coffee chain at least five times. I’m not kidding. (Hey, 🧜‍♀️ ☕ feel free to sponsor this newsletter). That’s either a sign I need to lay off the coffee or that people are awesome. I paid for the people behind me too by the way.

Speaking of giving back, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day are both in May and they are both great opportunities to do something selfless.

If you’re looking for something to do, Flags for Fallen Vets always needs volunteers to help place flags and pick them back up around Memorial Day.

Here’s what’s going on in the San Antonio area in May:

Jacob’s Well - Jacob’s Well in Wimberley is located at 1699 Mt Sharp Road, about an hour’s drive from downtown San Antonio. Reservations for summer swimming slots are currently available for dates starting in May. Jacob’s Well is an artesian spring that releases thousands of gallons of water a day.

Jacob's Well Natural Area in Hays County. (KSAT 12)

Cornyval - The last day for the annual - The last day for the annual Cornyval festival will take place in Old Town Helotes on May 1. The theme for this year is “You make Helotes a-MAIZE-ing!” There will be live music, fun and games, food, arts and crafts, and other entertainment.

Jurassic Festival - This - This dinosaur exhibition will bring visitors a unique experience with opportunities to get face to face with various gigantic moving prehistoric dinosaurs. The last day of the festival is May 1 in Travis Park.

Deftones - The Deftones will be performing at the AT&T Center on May 3. - The Deftones will be performing at the AT&T Center on May 3. Tickets are still on sale.

May The 4th (Be With You) - This event is Star Wars-themed for the 18-and-up-crowd. There will be an all-dark music night at the - This event is Star Wars-themed for the 18-and-up-crowd. There will be an all-dark music night at the Bonham Exchange on May 4.

Zoo La-La - The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its 26th annual, adult-only Zoo La-La fundraiser from 7-10:30 p.m. on May 12. - The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its 26th annual, adult-only Zoo La-La fundraiser from 7-10:30 p.m. on May 12. Tickets are $85 per person. More than 50 beer, wine and food vendors from some of San Antonio’s most popular restaurants will be in attendance.

Pixar Putt - Pixar Putt , an outdoor putt-putt course dedicated to all things Disney’s Pixar, is temporarily popping up through May 15 near Legacy Park. Some of the films showcased include “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E,” and “Inside Out.”

On A Stick Festival - The - The San Antonio Zoo is hosting the On A Stick Festival again this year inspired by some of the best festivals in Texas. You can celebrate the foodie festivities every Saturday and Sunday through May 8.

Tejano Conjunto Festival - This celebration of music will take place at Guadalupe Theater and Rosedale Park from May 16-22. There are a mix of events, some of which are free. View the full lineup of events at - This celebration of music will take place at Guadalupe Theater and Rosedale Park from May 16-22. There are a mix of events, some of which are free. View the full lineup of events at GuadalupeCulturalArts.org.

Bizarre Botany Cocktail Tour: Promiscuous Plants - This tour at - This tour at San Antonio Botanical Garden allows you to learn about the extreme and unique measures plants use to attract pollinators while you sip on cocktails. The tour is for adults aged 21 and up only. There will be a tour on May 19 and another on May 21.

New Kids on the Block - NKOTB will be performing at the AT&T Center on May 21. - NKOTB will be performing at the AT&T Center on May 21. Tickets are still on sale for the performance.

Brew & Skew Music Festival - There will be live music and a culinary showdown at the - There will be live music and a culinary showdown at the Brew & Skew Music Festival on May 21 at Sunken Garden Theater. The festival will end with a performance by Texas Pink Floyd featuring Machan Taylor, Roberta Freeman and Scott Page.

LTC Hector Villarreal Memorial Golf Tournament - The San Antonio Coalition for Veterans and Families is hosting this - The San Antonio Coalition for Veterans and Families is hosting this golf tournament on May 23 at the Silverhorn Golf Club of Texas, located at 1100 W. Bitters Road. The event will support local veterans and their families.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas - Six Flags Fiesta Texas , located at 17000 W I-10 in San Antonio, is open for the weekends. Expanded days start in mid-May and the park will officially be open seven days a week starting May 23.

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger Dive Coaster will open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in the summer of 2022. (Courtesy, Six Flags)

Memorial Day Metalfest - The 7th annual - The 7th annual Memorial Day Metalfest will take place May 27-29 at Vista Hermosa Park. Pets are welcome and there is a discount for veterans. Active duty military members will get in for free.

Seven Seas Food Festival - This festival will take place for the entire month up until May 30 at - This festival will take place for the entire month up until May 30 at SeaWorld San Antonio . There will be more than 60 fresh global cuisine choices to pair with nearly 50 beer, wine and cocktail selections.

GWAR - Heavy metal band - Heavy metal band GWAR will be performing on May 31 at Vibes Event Center. Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon and The Native Howl will also be performing.

Landa Park Aquatic Complex - Landa Park in New Braunfels is a short drive from San Antonio at about 40 minutes. The spring-fed pool will open in May. It’s a constant 72 degrees year-round. The pool was built in the early 1900s and is one of the oldest and most historic bathing pools in Texas. It’s located at 110 Golf Course Road.

Free 🆓

San Antonio Museum of Art - Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1 at the - Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1 at the San Antonio Museum of Art. This family day will celebrate Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month with Chinese Lion Dancers, gallery games, special performances and food.

San Antonio Museum of Art celebrates Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month in May. (San Antonio Museum of Art)

Wein and Saengerfest - This - This annual New Braunfels tradition will take place at Main Plaza in New Braunfels from noon to 10 p.m. on May 7. There will be shopping and food vendors, wine and craft beer educational seminars, and sampling and sales of wine and craft beer. Admission is free!

Encanto - Watch “Encanto” for free at 8 p.m. on May 7 at - Watch “Encanto” for free at 8 p.m. on May 7 at Mission Marquee Plaza , located at 3100 Roosevelt Avenue. This event is hosted by the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office. Be sure to bring your blanket, lawn chair and snack items. Food trucks will also be on site.

Pan-African Cultural Festival - This - This free community celebration will take place May 14 at the Carver Library. There will be African drumming and dancing, an African fashion show, a Capoeira demonstration, poetry, storytelling, children’s activities, a Pan African panel discussion and more.

Dirt Dauber Festival - More than 40 area clay artists will be on hand at the - More than 40 area clay artists will be on hand at the Dirt Dauber Festival , which is set to take place on May 14 and 15 at the Eye of the Dog Art Center in San Marcos. The event is free and offers a way for families to learn more about clay arts. There will be live music, demonstrations, clay contests and light refreshments.

Spring Fest - Spring Fest will take place on May 15 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Helotes. There will be arts, crafts, antiques & rummage sale booths from area vendors and activities for kids like face painting, hair painting and games with prizes.

Jazz in the Garden - The - The Jazz In The Garden Spring Concert Series in the historic Japanese Tea Garden features live jazz music near the gazebo overlooking the beautiful koi pond, waterfall and garden. Rat King Cole will perform on May 20 for the last concert in the spring series.

Japanese Tea Garden in San Antonio Texas (KSAT 12)

Dune - Watch “Dune” for free at 8 p.m. on May 21 at - Watch “Dune” for free at 8 p.m. on May 21 at Mission Marquee Plaza , located at 3100 Roosevelt Avenue. This event is hosted by the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office. Be sure to bring your blanket, lawn chair and snack items. Food trucks will also be on site.

McNay Art Museum - Enjoy free general admission to the - Enjoy free general admission to the McNay every Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and the first Sunday of every month from noon to 5 p.m. Military, veterans and their families also receive free admission year-round.

Mother’s Day 🌸

Don’t forget Mother’s Day is May 8!

Here’s me and my mom — the best woman in the world. She’s giving me a lesson on how to cook gumbo on the left and the photo on the right is us on a casual Friday. Just kidding, it’s Halloween. 🎃

Mary Claire and her mom Carrie. (Mary Claire Patton)

Memorial Day 🇺🇸

This year Memorial Day falls on May 30. Memorial Day is sometimes confused with Veterans Day but they’re vastly different.

Memorial Day is meant to honor those who have died while serving our country. It’s a day of remembrance for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Veterans Day, which is in November, is a day that honors the service of all people who have served in the military.

Fort Sam National Cemetery will be hosting its annual Memorial Day program from 9 a.m. to noon on May 29.

Scouts and other youth, military, and community service organizations will join together in placing flags throughout the cemetery, according to the event page.

Volunteer organization Flags for Fallen Vets will be on hand for flag placement at the cemetery.

Fallen veterans and service members are honored at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Memorial Day. (KSAT)

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road.

Fun Fact: May is the only month in 2022 that will have a Friday the 13th.

Do you have any ideas or know about any events going on in the area. You can reach me at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist