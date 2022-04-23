Judge invites Walt Disney Co. to bring Disney World to Texas amid new passed law

TEXAS – Those who have been to Disney World know it’s the “happiest place on earth,” but what if the giant amusement park called Texas home?

Well, one Texas judge has invited the Disney CEO to move the amusement park to Fort Bend County, just outside of Houston, amid a battle over self-government in Florida, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George penned a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek Friday, inviting the Walt Disney Company “to consider Fort Bend County as a welcoming and diverse place to do business.”

The invitation comes after Florida lawmakers passed a bill that would dissolve Disney World’s private government, which has been in operation for 55 years and provides municipal-like services for its 27,000 acres, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press said the law has been viewed as retribution by many for Disney’s criticism over the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which prevents instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

You can read the full letter from Judge George down below, courtesy of KPRC:

“Dear Mr. Bob Chapek,

I write to you today to extend an invitation to welcome and invite the Walt Disney Company to consider Fort Bend County as a welcoming and diverse place to do business.

Fort Bend County is a unique place. Our residents and families compose the most diverse county in the United States, deliver extremely high graduation rates, and are one of the top capita purchasers in Texas, have lots of wide open and affordable land, while also being strategically located for the most efficient distribution of goods domestically and internationally including the best access to both inland and water ports in Texas.

While you, your company, employees, and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments. In fact, major employers like Amazon, Texas Instruments, Comcast, Gallery Furniture, and others have recently made massive investments in our community including thousands of good paying jobs with many more major employers on the way.

With a strong focus on economic development, we encourage small and large business growth through a business-friendly climate; we make a difference in our children’s lives everyday through youth empowerment initiatives, and aim to continue improving the quality of life through new, fresh, and innovative ideas.

I invite you to visit Fort Bend County and see for yourself why our community is the best place for a new Walt Disney World Resort.

My team and I await your call. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.

Sincerely,

KP George

County Judge

Fort Bend County”

