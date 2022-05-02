Man robbed San Antonio doughnut shop after complaining about mistake on order, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a San Antonio Dunkin Donuts after he complained about a mistake on an order, according to court documents.

Bexar County Jail records show Alejandro Espinosa, 23, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery following the incident on Friday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Espinosa was waiting outside the eatery after complaining about a mistake on his order. Once an employee went outside with the corrected drink, Espinosa pulled out a gun, pointed it at the employee and stated, “this is a robbery,” the affidavit states.

He led the employee into the shop at gunpoint, where there were two other witnesses. One of the witnesses heard him say, “y’all got some kind of money in here,” and she opened the cash register for him, police said in the affidavit.

Espinosa took the money and said, “let me find out y’all are lying, I’m gonna come back,” according to investigators. Police said he then grabbed a witness’ cellphone from the counter and fled.

Ad

One of the witnesses who worked at the eatery said she recognized Espinosa from an earlier interaction when he picked up a Door Dash order. The affidavit did not say if he was picking up a Door Dash order at the time of the robbery.

Records show Espinosa was arrested on Sunday and his bond is set at $210,000.

Read also: