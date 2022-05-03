Grand opening held for affordable housing in Medical Center

What was once a vacant burned-down building has been rebuilt into brand new apartments ready for people to move in. The Park at 38Thirty has a total of 196 units for both singles and families. The new units were paid for with the 2017 Neighborhood Improvement Bond Program.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio on Monday celebrated the grand opening of the Park at 38THIRTY, a 100% affordable housing development in the Medical Center in District 8.

The 196-unit rental housing complex is a partnership with Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Trust that comprised of all family-sized two- and three-bedroom units available to households at 60% AMI with an affordability period lasting 40 years.

According to a news release, rent for a 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit goes for $1,052 a month, while a 3-bedroom, 2 bath goes for $1,214 a month.

The complex includes a wide range of amenities, such as a children’s play-scape areas, pool, community room, gym, library, and business center with WIFI. Resident can also enjoy the convenience of on-site services, including after-school activities such as STEAM programming, leadership and team building courses, swim lessons, health and wellness programs, a food pantry, and financial literacy courses.

The housing development was made possible by the 2017 Neighborhood Improvements Bond Program.

