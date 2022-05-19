Free Stop the Bleed classes teach how to use tourniquet, pack bullet wound

SAN ANTONIO – Although they are never expected, emergencies happen and can take on a life of their own if not managed swiftly.

When the sudden onset of a physical injury requires immediate medical attention, what do you do while you wait for first responders?

It’s what attendees will learn at one of the many free Stop the Bleed classes held on Thursday by University Health at the TxDOT San Antonio District Headquarters, located on 4615 Northwest Loop 410, Building 2.

“I take care of my mom, she has some medical issues. Just in case anything happens, I want to be more prepared,” Arturo Cadillo, a Stop the Bleed participant said.

Cadillo said he learned a lot in the hour long class, which isn’t just informational, but extremely hands on.

“I thought it was going to be a lot of information, but it was actually very interactive. I had a lot of fun actually,” Cadillo said.

University Health said ideally one should stay alert and call 911, locate where the bleeding is coming from and compress the wound by adding pressure until help arrives. The trauma program educator Tataka Perry-Johnson showed KSAT12 how to pack a gunshot wound.

“You see someone is bleeding and we stuff this gauze until we can’t put anymore and then we are going to apply pressure and we are going to hold it in place,” Perry-Johnson said.

Having a tourniquet and knowing how to use it can save a life. To that end, you can get a kit for free after taking the class. The free kit includes a tourniquet, gauze and gloves that you can keep at work, home or in your car.

To register for a free class today or in the future, visit University Health’s website.