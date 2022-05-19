San Antonio police seek tips in robbery, shooting of 22-year-old man outside parking garage

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance to track down the individuals responsible for an armed robbery that ended with one man seriously injured.

Police said the victim was shot outside the Tobin Center parking garage in the 100 block of West Park Avenue.

Officers said the man was robbed at gunpoint and then shot as he tried to escape, suffering severe bodily injuries.

Community members can submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to Crimes (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

