Father charged in 12-year-old son’s death released on bond, DA’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man charged in his son’s death has been released on bond, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Derrick Coles, 32, is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

The charge stems from when Coles’ son, 12-year-old Danilo, was found unresponsive in their apartment back in February.

Coles and 27-year-old Kapri Cheatom are accused of beating Danilo, as well as forcing him to do push-ups and hold 50-pound boxes for hours.

Coles’ bond stipulates no contact with minors or possession of firearms. He must also wear a GPS monitor.

Cheatom was released earlier this month because she was not indicted within 90 days of her arrest as required by state law.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office told KSAT 12 those charges could be refiled.

