Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration after 21 killed, several wounded in Uvalde school shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visits a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, May 29, 2022, to pay his respects to the victims killed in a school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

UVALDE, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Tuesday for the city of Uvalde after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School last week claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers and left several other people injured.

The governor’s office said the declaration would accelerate all available state and local resources to help people in the Uvalde community.

“The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week’s senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal,” said Abbott in part in a written statement.

The declaration will “suspend regulations that would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting,” officials said Tuesday. It will help state agencies provide a temporary facility to be used as a family resource center for the Uvalde community members seeking mental health services, as well as other resources.

Uvalde community members who need state mental health services can get help by calling 888-690-0799. The hotline is open 24/7.