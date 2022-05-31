Uvalde PD, school district PD no longer cooperating with DPS investigation into school shooting, ABC News sources say

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Scores of parents' terror turned to rage over the more than an hour that police waited to breach the classroom where a teenage gunman was killing kids. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde CISD Police Department are no longer cooperating with the Texas DPS investigation into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary and the state’s review of police response, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The decision to stop cooperating by the two law enforcement agencies happened soon after DPS Director Col. Steven McCraw said at a news conference Friday that delayed police entry into the classroom was “the wrong decision” and contrary to protocol, the sources said.

A DPS spokesman, the Uvalde police chief and a spokeswoman for the Uvalde Independent School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

McCraw said at the Friday news conference that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk. The shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The blame, which has been placed on Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, has left residents in Uvalde angry and struggling to reconcile what they know of him.

Arredondo, who grew up in Uvalde and graduated from high school there, was set to be sworn in Tuesday to his new spot on the City Council after being elected earlier this month, but Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a statement Monday that the meeting wouldn’t happen. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the swearing-in would happen privately or at a later date.

Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.

