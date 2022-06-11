91º

Police searching for driver who hit, killed bicyclist on Northeast Side

The bicyclist died from his injuries at the scene

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A bicyclist died from his injuries after San Antonio police said he was found in the street after being struck by a vehicle on the Northeast Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist died from his injuries after San Antonio police said he was struck by a vehicle on the Northeast Side.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of IH-35 N southbound access road.

Police said a driver struck the bicyclist, a man in his 30s or 40s, before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived, the found the bicyclist unresponsive in the street. Despite lifesaving measures from first responders, the man died from his injuries.

Authorities are working to track down the driver responsible and the access road was temporarily blocked off as officers investigated.

The man’s identity has not been released as of yet. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

