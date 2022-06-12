Popeye’s celebrates 50th anniversary by offering 59 cent chicken

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 06: A sign hangs outside of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The famous fried chicken eatery is throwing it back to the 70′s for one week.

In celebration of the food chain’s 50th anniversary, Popeyes’ will be offering two pieces of its crispy bone-in-chicken for 59 cents.

Back in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents #tbt — Popeyes (@Popeyes) June 9, 2022

Beginning June 12, customers who use the Popeyes app or visit Popeyes.com can redeem the special as long as they spend a minimum of $5 per order, according to TODAY.

The discounted price is the same amount customers were charged back in 1972 when Popeyes first opened.

The special offer celebrates the company’s founding on June 12, 1972.

“Entrepreneur Al Copeland opened Popeyes in New Orleans, and its restaurants have been selling fried chicken and savory southern sides like red beans and rice and buttery biscuits ever since,” according to TODAY.

