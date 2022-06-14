97º

Man injured in shooting at apartment complex on West Side

Police are questioning family members to determine if shooting at Legacy at Alazan apartments was criminal or accidental

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A man was shot at the Legacy at Alazan apartments in the 1100 block of El Paso Street. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday on the city’s West Side.

The shooting was reported shortly before noon at the Legacy at Alazan apartments in the 1100 block of El Paso Street.

A police officer at the scene said a man and a woman got into an argument and the man ended up with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Several family members were being detained for questioning to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

