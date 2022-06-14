Fire department uses deadly fire as reminder about importance of smoke detectors

Firefighters gather near home where a woman was found dead from a fire.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is issuing yet another reminder about the importance of working smoke detectors, in the wake of another deadly fire.

Firefighters found the latest victim early Tuesday morning inside a home in the 100 block of Rilla Vista.

A neighbor told KSAT 12 News that she noticed the flames as she was leaving for work around 4 a.m., then called 911.

Firefighters gather outside the home after finding the woman dead. (KSAT 12 News)

When fire crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the home, according to Woody Woodward, a public information officer for SAFD.

‘Unfortunately, as we were inside the house fighting the fire, we did find a deceased victim,” he said.

Woodward said the woman, who they described as “elderly,” was found not far from the front door and may have been trying to escape at the time.

He said firefighters found no smoke detectors in the home at all, a warning system that could have made the difference.

“This is something, at least initially, that appears to be a preventable fire,” Woodward said.

He said investigators believe a dangerous set-up inside a bedroom is what caused the fire.

“It appears this fire started from a wall a/c unit that was connected to a very long extension cord piled in an unsafe manner underneath a bed,” Woodward said.

Firefighters take custody of fire victim's surviving dog. (KSAT 12 News)

Firefighters found two pets, a dog and cat, that also perished in the fire. Another dog, it appears, was able to escape.

Woodward said this is the 12th fire-related death in San Antonio since October, and he urges everyone to make it the last.

He said this is a good reminder for people to conduct safety checks in their homes by doing things like making sure they have a clear path out in the event of an emergency, and making sure their smoke detectors are working.

For more safety tips from the fire department, visit firesafesa.com.