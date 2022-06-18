First case of monkeypox confirmed in Houston, health officials say

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston health officials say they are investigating the city’s first case of monkeypox this year, involving a resident who recently traveled internationally.

According to a report from KSAT’s sister station, KPRC, the case was announced Saturday.

The person diagnosed with the disease began developing symptoms after traveling internationally, though it’s unknown which country they traveled from.

Health officials confirmed to KPRC that the person did not need to be hospitalized and that they are isolating at home. Epidemiologists are working to get in touch with anyone who may have had close contact with the person.

The threat to the city remains low, according to Houston health officials, as the disease isn’t easily spread without close person-to-person contact.

Earlier this month, on June 7, Dallas County health officials reported their first case of monkeypox. The case also involved someone who had traveled internationally, from Mexico.

No cases have been reported in San Antonio as of yet.

Monkeypox symptoms typically include fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, according to The Associated Press. Though people with more severe infections can develop a rash and lesions on their face and hands. The rash can also spread to other parts of the body.

According to The AP, recovery can span between two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized. Though, the disease can sometimes be fatal, or more severe for children.

