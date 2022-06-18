Man crossing far Northeast Side street hit by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man crossing a far Northeast Side street was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 4200 block of Thousand Oaks, not far from Bulverde Road and Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, the man was walking across the street when the car hit him in the middle of the road. The driver did stop to render aid and said he did not see the pedestrian, police said.

SAPD said the man was not on a crosswalk when he was crossing the street. Officers gave the driver a field sobriety test and they were detained, police said. The driver’s name and age were not released.

The injured man was taken by EMS to an area hospital, and he is expected to recover.

At this time, it is unclear if any charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing, police said.