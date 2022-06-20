Driver dies after crashing into guard rails, concrete pillar along Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed on a West Side highway after they tried to avoid a collision with a car and ended up crashing into guard rails and a concrete pillar, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the accident happened at 2 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near the Zarzamora Street exit.

The driver of a Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling on the highway when they moved into the exit-only lane for Zarzamora Street.

The driver then changed their mind and swerved back into the right main lane, police said.

At the same time, another vehicle moved into the same lane and the driver of the F150 swerved to avoid contact.

The driver of the F150 veered onto the shoulder, struck a guard rail multiple times, drove up on a barrier and turned the truck on its side, police said.

The truck then struck a concrete pillar and came to a rest in the median.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver has not been identified.

