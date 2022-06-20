Masked gunman shot woman after she left South Side bar, according to SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot at after she left a South Side bar on Monday morning.

Police said the woman left the R&J Saloon in the 4900 block of S. Flores St. at around 3:15 a.m. and went to her vehicle. A man wearing a mask and dressed in all black then walked up to her car and fired several shots at her, police said.

The woman was grazed in the hand and she drove off to call for help. Police said she was treated at the scene for her injury.

The gunman left the scene before police arrived.

