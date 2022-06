A man's body was pulled from the San Antonio River on Monday, June 20, 2022.

A man’s body was pulled from the San Antonio River along the River Walk on Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police officers said a passerby discovered the man’s body in the water at around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of River Walk, near Commerce and St. Mary’s streets.

No other information about the man’s cause of death is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

