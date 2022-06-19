99º

2 arrested after deputies recover stolen motorcycles, firearms and marijuana, BCSO says

Jesse Trevino, 27, and Antonio Flores, 39, were taken into custody Wednesday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Traffic violations turned to jail time for two men after they were caught with stolen motorcycles, firearms and marijuana, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic violations turned to jail time for two men after they were caught driving stolen motorcycles while carrying firearms and marijuana, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over Jesse Joseph Trevino, 27, and Antonio Flores, 39 on Wednesday at a gas station on Roland Road and Rigsby Avenue, after they were seen committing “several traffic violations.”

According to the BCSO, both of the motorcyclists were found to have handguns and 5.9 grams of marijuana.

Upon further investigation, deputies also discovered that their motorcycles were reported stolen. Both of the motorcycles were seized and will be delivered back to their owners, officials said.

Trevino and Flores were taken to the Bexar County Jail for charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana 0-2 ounces.

