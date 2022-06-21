Driver killed in shootout on West Side street, police say

A male driver was killed in a shootout near St. Mary’s University on Monday, June 20, 2022, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was killed in a shootout near St. Mary’s University on Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police said people in a minivan and a four-door sedan were firing shots at each other just after 11:30 p.m. at Culebra Road and Northwest 36th Street.

The driver of the minivan pulled into St. Mary’s University near Bangor Street because he was shot multiple times in the back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age have not been released.

A woman who was riding in the minivan’s passenger’s seat was shot in the face and arm. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the person in the other vehicle fled before officers arrived.

