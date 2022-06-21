77º

Rollover crash at West Side intersection sends man to the hospital

SAPD: both drivers claimed they had the green light

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police said a passenger van and a small sedan crashed at the intersection of New Valley Hi Drive and the Loop 410 access road on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash at a West Side intersection sent one man to the hospital overnight.

San Antonio police said a passenger van and a small sedan crashed at the intersection of New Valley Hi Drive and the Loop 410 access road just at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The collision caused the van to roll over. Police said the man, who is in his 60s, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

A woman driving the sedan was not injured.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time, and both drivers claimed they had the green light. The crash is under investigation.

