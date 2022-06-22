SCUCISD board approves pay raises

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD Board Trustees unanimously approved a new compensation package for teachers and staff on Monday.

Teachers, counselors, nurses, paraprofessionals, clerical staff and auxiliary staff will receive a 2.5% increase from the midpoint of each pay grade. Administrative personnel will receive a 1.5% pay increase from the midpoint.

Starting pay for bus drivers will be $17.50 an hour.

Starting teacher salaries for the district will now begin at $53,200.

“In addition to the general pay increase, many of the District’s lowest paid staff, including instructional assistants, custodians, child nutrition workers will receive significant adjustments, some as high as ten to twenty percent above their current salary,” District officials said in a Facebook post.

The adjustments for paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff exceed $900,000.

All employees who meet the eligibility requirements will receive a $500 retention supplement to be paid on Jan. 27, 2023.

