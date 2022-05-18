Boerne ISD approves 3.5% raises for teachers, nurses, librarians

SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Independent School District’s board of trustees has approved a 3.5% pay increase for teachers, nurses and librarians.

The pay increase was approved during Monday night’s board meeting, making pay grades “aligned to market values for all positions in the district,” according to a news release.

The 3.5% increase for teachers, nurses and librarians equals about $2,020 more per year, the release states. The starting salary for a first-year teacher will now be $52,250.

The approved compensation plan also states that paraprofessional and professional employees will receive a 3.5% increase of their new pay-grade midpoint (the median salary for that position).

The $2 emergency pay increase implemented in the spring for auxiliary employees will become permanent for the 2022-23 school year. That equals about a 6.5% to 12% median salary increase.

The emergency pay rate increase implemented in the spring for substitute teachers will also become permanent.

Ad

The release adds that TRS health insurance premiums have been reduced for the upcoming school year, so employees will be able to save between $852 to $4,068 a year.

“The average insurance cost savings for BISD employees will be $1,548,” the release states.

“Together, the BISD salary increase and health insurance premium decrease will mean our employees will see an average of 6.2% total increase as take home for 2022-2023.”

Read also: