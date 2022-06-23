San Antonio man sentenced to 28 years in prison for production of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Thursday for producing child pornography on a social media live chat, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents revealed that 35-year-old Jeremy Shawn Lopezio participated in a live chat through social media in which he livestreamed the sexual abuse of a child, not realizing an undercover agent with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force was on the other end.

The FBI saved the child and was able to locate and arrest Lopezio immediately.

Officials say Lopezio pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on Jan. 20.

He was ordered to pay $50,000 to the victim in addition to his prison sentence.

When Lopezio’s prison sentence ends he must serve 25 years of supervised release.

“Today’s sentencing is a reminder of the need for continued and aggressive pursuit of all those that would rob children of their innocence and harm them in such a despicable manner,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr.