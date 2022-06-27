100º

3 people arrested for illegally dumping several hundred pounds of garbage in east Bexar County

Suspects were caught on surveillance cameras dumping trash, Bexar County officials say

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Deangelo Lee Lyguane Over, Amber Na Montraile Hughes and Jamaris Raheem Thomas were arrested in connection with illegally dumping hundreds of pounds of trash in east Bexar County. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were arrested after they were caught illegally dumping several hundred pounds of garbage in an unincorporated area of east Bexar County.

Deangelo Lee Lyguane Over, 22; Amber Na Montraile Hughes, 21; and Jamaris Raheem Thomas, 20, were arrested on Thursday, a news release said. They were charged with illegal dumping, a Class B misdemeanor.

According to a news release, the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras dumping trash on more than one occasion in the 8000 block of Chipping Drive. The cameras were set up after environmental crimes investigators with the Bexar County Department of Environmental Services were made aware of the problem. During the investigation, several hundred pounds of garbage were found to have been dumped in the area.

“It was the attitude and the obvious disrespect for their fellow residents that really stuck out to us,” said Javier Flores, director of Bexar County Environmental Services. “Illegal dumping is more than a nuisance. It creates health and safety hazards and is expensive to clean up.”

