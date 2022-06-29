Man wounded in shooting while driving on highway, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-35 South at South Frio Street, just south of downtown.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on a highway late Tuesday night.

According to police, the male driver was traveling on I-35 when a vehicle for an unknown reason pulled up alongside him and a passenger inside pulled out a gun and fired.

Police said the victim was struck, but still managed to drive to the exit ramp of South Alamo, where he got out his car and ran to a bus station for help.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center. His condition is not currently known. The suspect vehicle fled, and has not been found.

SAPD said a witness was escorted off the highway to give a statement. So far, no arrests have been made.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other injuries were reported.