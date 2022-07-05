Uvalde school shooter custodial death reports published by three law enforcement agencies

FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The districts superintendent said Wednesday, June 22, that Chief Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school districts police chief, has been put on leave following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

UVALDE, Texas – Over the last few days, custodial death reports have been published publicly in the case involving the gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The reports, uploaded to the Texas Attorney General’s website in a records section, were from the Uvalde Police Department, Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office and Zavala County Sheriff’s Office, which were called in to assist with the response to the mass shooting on May 24.

The reports all contain similar information, except for the summary section.

Uvalde County’s summary states multiple agencies were involved and are waiting for more information from the pending investigation.

Zavala County’s summary states one of its off-duty deputies assisted with killing the shooter inside Robb Elementary.

Uvalde Police Department’s summary states none of their officers fired the fatal shots at the gunman, causing his death. It also says the director of the Uvalde Police Department has made “a good faith effort to obtain all the facts relevant to the death” and their department has faced issues trying to get all the facts.

Read the reports by clicking on the links below:

