WATCH LIVE: DPS director expected to testify about Uvalde shooting before Texas Senate committee

A special Texas Senate committee will meet on Tuesday morning to hear testimony from law enforcement regarding the Uvalde school shooting.

Tuesday’s hearing starts at 9 a.m. View a livestream of the testimony in the video player above. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw is expected to testify during the hearing in Austin, according to CNN and Texas Tribune.

This is the first time McCraw has spoken publicly since a few days after the May 24 shooting, when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

At the time, McCraw gave a timeline of events and said the gunman was in the school for roughly 80 minutes before officers shot and killed him.

McCraw also said that UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo incorrectly assumed children were not at risk for casualties, so Arredondo did not give orders sooner to confront the gunman.

The special committee, called To Protect All Texans, will hear discuss school safety, police training and social media.

The Texas House is holding separate hearings for its own investigative committee meetings, but those testimonies have taken place largely behind closed doors in executive sessions.

However, the Texas Senate committee’s hearings are expected to be public on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Texas Senate hearings are taking place as Texas Senate Democrats once again urged Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to address gun violence.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, whose district includes Uvalde, has repeatedly urged the Republican governor to take action.

Gutierrez is not on the To Protect All Texans special committee.

