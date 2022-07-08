2 men found shot, dead within blocks of earlier double fatal shooting

Two men were found shot and killed on Friday, July 8, 2022, in the 10400 block of Perrin Beitel.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men who appeared to be homeless were found shot to death on the Northeast Side on Friday, just blocks away from where two other homeless men were killed earlier this week.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers received a call about two bodies behind a gas station in the 10400 block of Perrin Beitel, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

One man appeared to be in his late 50s, McManus said. The age range of the other victim is unknown.

Both of their identities are unknown at this time. It is also unclear how long their bodies were there, and how many times they had been shot.

McManus said it didn’t appear they had been dead for an extended period of time.

Friday’s discovery happened just days after two homeless men were found fatally shot a half-mile away in the 3900 block of Perrin Central near Perrin Beitel.

On Tuesday morning, one man was found dead in a dark green sedan and the other man was found dead outside the vehicle.

McManus said it’s unclear if the two shootings are related.

“It’s too early to say if they’re connected right now,” the police chief said. “We’ll make that determination but we need the let the detectives get into the case a little bit before they start to consider that.”

“It is certainly something that we’ll be looking at.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

