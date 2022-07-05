89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Two men found shot to death near car in parking lot on North Side

Victims believed to be in their 50s, were found on Perrin Central near Perrin Beitel, police said

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: North Side, SAPD
Shooting on Perrin Beitel on July 5, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for answers after two men were found shot to death in a parking lot on the city’s North Side.

The victims, believed to be in their 50s, were discovered Tuesday morning in the 3900 block of Perrin Central near Perrin Beitel. Police believe they were shot sometime overnight — possibly at about 3:30 a.m.

One of the men was found dead inside a dark green sedan and the other was found outside the vehicle on the ground.

Police found shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 210-207-7635.

Watch briefing from SAPD:

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email