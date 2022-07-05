Two men found shot to death near car in parking lot on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for answers after two men were found shot to death in a parking lot on the city’s North Side.

The victims, believed to be in their 50s, were discovered Tuesday morning in the 3900 block of Perrin Central near Perrin Beitel. Police believe they were shot sometime overnight — possibly at about 3:30 a.m.

One of the men was found dead inside a dark green sedan and the other was found outside the vehicle on the ground.

Police found shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 210-207-7635.

Watch briefing from SAPD:

