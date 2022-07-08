15-year-old burglary suspect dies after New Braunfels police chase, fiery crash

SAN ANTONIO – New Braunfels police say a 15-year-old burglary suspect died in a car crash after he led them on a chase.

The incident started just after 2 a.m. on Friday at the Rivertree subdivision, where officers were dispatched due to multiple car burglaries.

Police said one of the residents “startled” the suspect and the suspect got into his vehicle and drove off.

Responding officers saw the suspect vehicle leaving the subdivision and attempted to pull him over on Highway 46.

The suspect vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed toward Seguin, police said.

When he tried to turn right on Mary Boulevard, he struck a metal utility pole head-on.

Police said the vehicle started to catch on fire but they were able to get the driver out of the vehicle.

He was unconscious and not breathing, and he died at the scene, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

No one else was injured in the accident.

