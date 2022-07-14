Seguin police search for suspects accused of stealing nurse’s backpack at hospital, going on shopping spree

While visiting a loved one at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center on the evening of June 30th, the two individuals pictured allegedly stole a nurse's backpack.

SEGUIN, Texas – Police in Seguin are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a nurse’s backpack, burglarizing the nurse’s car and then going on a shopping spree with their debit card.

Seguin Police Department posted a photo of the suspects to Facebook and said the pair stole the backpack on June 30 from Guadalupe Regional Medical Center while they were there visiting a loved one.

They used the nurse’s key fob, which was in the backpack, to gain access to the victim’s vehicle and stole the debit card from the vehicle, police said.

Both suspects then proceeded to a local Walmart where they allegedly used the nurse’s debit card to make fraudulent purchases.

Seguin police are asking anyone who might be able to identify the suspects to call Det. Barrera at 830-379-2123 or make an anonymous tip at Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is located at 1215 E Court Street in Seguin, near Highway 123.

