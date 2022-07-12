81º

Seguin police ID two people killed in fiery wreck on Interstate 10

Jade Hernandez, 24, and Alfonso De La Rosa, 26, died Sunday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two people killed in a fiery wreck on Interstate 10 in Seguin over the weekend have been identified by the police.

Jade Hernandez, 24, and Alfonso De La Rosa, 26, both of Dickinson, died just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

One of them was driving a red Nissan 350 Z westbound on I-10 near E. U.S. Highway 90 when they tried to change lanes, lost control and struck a tree in the median, police said.

Witnesses attempted to help them out of the Nissan, but the car became engulfed in flames.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

