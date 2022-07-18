Man, 19, arrested after having sex with minor, arrest affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A Helotes area man has been arrested after deputies say he used social media to lure a 15-year-old girl for sex on at least two separate occasions.

Jay Robert Rodriguez, 19, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim told her parent or guardian that she was sexually assaulted by Rodriguez and that Rodriguez communicated with her via Snapchat and Instagram.

A search of the victim’s cellphone by authorities showed Rodriguez frequently made several sexual advances, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says on two occasions Rodriguez forced the teen to have sex with him, the first time in March and the second time in April. At some point during the encounters Rodriguez also tattooed the name “Jay” on the girl’s upper arm, BCSO said.

Rodriguez was booked into the Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.