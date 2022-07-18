Texas State Teachers Association demands that policymakers enact sensible gun reform laws

‘Texas is failing’: State teachers association says current security measures not enough in wake of Uvalde shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina released a scathing statement aimed at Texas policymakers on Monday.

The statement comes after a special Texas House committee released a detailed report on the massacre that occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24.

“An 18-year-old sociopath was allowed under existing law to legally purchase more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and two assault-style rifles, one of which he used to murder 19 elementary school children and two teachers,” part of the statement reads.

“We can never know for sure, but the Uvalde tragedy may never have happened if state and/or federal law had prohibited a teenager from purchasing assault weapons,” Molina said. “Yet, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and their legislative allies refuse to even discuss that issue.”

Abbott directed the Texas legislature to form special committees following the shooting in Uvalde but fell short of calling a special session.

A special session would allow amendments to the Texas constitution to be considered as long as it pertains to the purpose for which the session was called.

TSTA acknowledged the House committee’s effort and called the report “thorough” in “detailing the failures in law enforcement’s response to the tragedy.”

“TSTA demands that policymakers enact sensible gun reform laws, beginning with a law that raises the minimum age for purchasing assault-style weapons from 18 to at least 21,” said Molina. “What business does a teenager who is not in military service have with an assault rifle?”

